Through 10 a.m. Friday, 1.40 inches of rain and very light winds. Another half inch is one the way through midday and gusts should pick up to 16 to 18 mph. Very few power outages. Colder weather moves in next.
Wind advisory in effect until 7 tonight: Winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph possible.
Georgia Power: Very light so far as our winds have stayed low.
North Georgia EMC: Nothing in our area but 66 customers near Lafayette.
The outlook: Breezy conditions and locally heavy rainfall will continue to be the primary hazards as the remnants of Nicole exits the area. A Wind Advisory is in effect through this evening for wind gusts up to 35 mph. .
Up next: Areas of frost are possible Sunday and Monday mornings mainly along and north of the I-85 corridor. Colder temperatures are expected across the area Sunday through much of next week.
20 years ago: The National Weather Service says Veterans Day two decades ago was much different here:
"In 2002, widespread severe weather tore across much of north Georgia producing two F-2 tornadoes, one tracked across Bartow County while the other moved across Cherokee, Pickens and Dawson Counties. In Bartow County, the tornado severely damaged 12 to 15 homes, destroyed seven chicken houses and killed 7500 chickens. In Cherokee County, two homes were completely destroyed and nine sustained moderate to severe damage. In Pickens County, a total of 26 structures, mostly homes, were destroyed and 142 structures were damaged. No deaths were reported, however 10 people were injured. In Dawson County, two double-wide mobile homes were completely destroyed and three people were injured."
Veterans Day: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers between noon and 2pm. High near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
