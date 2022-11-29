The latest:
Up to 2 inches of rain from 7 tonight into midday Wednesday. Gusts of 15 to 20 mph also are expected as well as a chance of overnight storms.
The Rome Christmas Parade has been delayed until 6:30 p.m. Thursday because of the forecast.
A line of thunderstorms capable of producing strong to severe weather will move into our area tonight and into Wednesday. The main hazards will include strong to damaging winds, periods of heavy rain/frequent lightning and a brief tornado is possible.
Wednesday: The frontal boundary from Tuesday night will continue moving south and east through the state. Showers and thunderstorms will accompany this front and some storms may become strong to severe. The biggest threats from these storms will be gusty winds, periods of heavy rain, and frequent lightning strikes. Although a very low risk at this time, a brief tornado is also possible, mainly across SW portions of the state. This front should exit the area Wednesday evening with high pressure building in behind it.
Today: A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 56. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11am, then a slight chance of showers between 11am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
