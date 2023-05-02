Wind advisory today from noon until 8 p.m.; gusts to 35 mph. From the National Weather Service:
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Sunny to partly cloudy. High 71F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Sunny. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
