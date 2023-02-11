The latest:
Rain: Between an inch and 1.5 inches of rain, between noon today and midday Sunday.
Snow: Currently none expected in Rome/Floyd County.
Wind advisory: Winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, 1 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.
Special weather statement: A strong upper level storm system will move across the state tonight and Sunday. As the associated cold air aloft moves through, rain will mix with or change to all snow, especially at elevations above 2,000 feet. (Rome is just under 600 feet elevation).
At this time, surface temperatures during this time are expected to remain in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees over most of north Georgia. Any snow mixed with rain should not result in any road or other impacts.
However, at elevations above 2, 000 feet, temperatures could be cold enough for light snow accumulations up to two inches which may affects roads. There is still some uncertainty with the track and strength of the system.
Today: Showers, mainly after 2pm. High near 56. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then rain after 7pm. Low around 38. Northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday: Rain before 2pm, then a slight chance of showers between 2pm and 3pm. High near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. High 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
