Strong gusts from a Thursday afternoon thunderstorm knocked down the east wall of Firehouse Gym on Curtis Parkway in Calhoun. It was occupied at the time, but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was down to one lane as emergency crews secured the area.
Before the wall fell at Firehouse Gym on Curtis Parkway in Calhoun, patrons inside report that the building began to shake as a storm rolled past the area.
Summer Street in Adairsville was closed Thursday night because of a downed tree, police report.
Another round of thunderstorms was sweeping into Northwest Georgia before dawn on Friday even as cleanup was continuing from an intense system that knocked out power for 7,200 customers as well as caused damage in Calhoun.
As of 6 a.m. Friday, 1,229 customers were still without service as winds were picking up for the next batch of rain and wind. No watches or warnings had been issued for the latest storm.