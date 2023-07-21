calhoungym1a.jpg

Another round of thunderstorms was sweeping into Northwest Georgia before dawn on Friday even as cleanup was continuing from an intense system that knocked out power for 7,200 customers as well as caused damage in Calhoun.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, 1,229 customers were still without service as winds were picking up for the next batch of rain and wind. No watches or warnings had been issued for the latest storm.

