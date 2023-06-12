pwr061223

More than 1,000 customers alone in Floyd County were without service at 6 a.m. Monday following overnight storms that saw gusts of up to 49 mph in some areas. Repairs are continuing. 

 Georgia Power

 

More than 1,700 customers woke up to no power Monday morning following overnight storms that packed gusts of 49 mph in some areas.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In