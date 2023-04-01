eastrome1.jpg

East Rome, especially near Highland Avenue and East Ninth Street, was hit hard by the burst of strong winds from Saturday morning's storms. Trees also were down in the Celanese/Riverside area.

At least nine reports of trees on houses were reported countywide as well as another on a Maple Avenue shop, says Chris Fincher, deputy director of Emergency Management. There were 16 reports of trees on roadways and 24 power lines taken down, he says.

