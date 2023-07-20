Strong gusts from a Thursday afternoon thunderstorm knocked down the east wall of Firehouse Gym on Curtis Parkway in Calhoun. It was occupied at the time, but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was down to one lane as emergency crews secured the area.
Blake Silvers
Blake Silvers
Firehouse Gym on Curtis Parkway in Calhoun.
Blake Silvers
National Weather Service
Adairsville Police
Summer Street in Adairsville was closed Thursday night because of a downed tree, police report.
A strong storm system that swept into Northwest Georgia left at least 7,200 power customers without service Thursday evening as well as caused damage in Calhoun.
Much of the region remains under a severe thunderstorm warning through 6:30 p.m. with a watch in effect until 10 tonight. The Rome Braves postponed their game against the Hickory Crawdads, with a double header scheduled for Friday. Tickets can be exchanged for any remaining home game.