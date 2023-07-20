calhoungym1a.jpg

A strong storm system that swept into Northwest Georgia left at least 7,200 power customers without service Thursday evening as well as caused damage in Calhoun.

Much of the region remains under a severe thunderstorm warning through 6:30 p.m. with a watch in effect until 10 tonight. The Rome Braves postponed their game against the Hickory Crawdads, with a double header scheduled for Friday. Tickets can be exchanged for any remaining home game.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In