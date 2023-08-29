wxcalhoun

This image, courtesy of the Calhoun Police Department, shows conditions on Hill House Drive. Police are cautioning motorists to stay outside the posted area.

Portions of east central Floyd and western Gordon counties were under a flash flood watch until 8 this morning following heavy rain overnight.

The National Weather Service is cautioning residents about potential road flooding as well as swollen water ways in those areas.

