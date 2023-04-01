eastrome1.jpg

East Rome, especially near Highland Avenue and East Ninth Street, was hit hard by the burst of wind from Saturday morning's storms.

A tornado watch for the area has been canceled. Multiple trees are down in Floyd and Gordon counties, and quarter-inch hail has been confirmed near Pine Log in Bartow.

