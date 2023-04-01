East Rome, especially near Highland Avenue and East Ninth Street, was hit hard by the burst of wind from Saturday morning's storms.
A tornado watch for the area has been canceled. Multiple trees are down in Floyd and Gordon counties, and quarter-inch hail has been confirmed near Pine Log in Bartow.
At least nine reports of trees on houses in Floyd County, says Chris Fincher, deputy director of Emergency Management. Ten reports of trees on area roads, from East Rome and Callier Springs to the Shannon area.
One resident was trapped in her home near Flannery Street and has been rescued and referred to the American Red Cross, says Tim Herrington, Floyd's emergency management director. No injuries have been reported, he adds.
At 8:40 a.m., more than 3,700 customers were without power with most of those -- almost 2,600 -- coming from Floyd County. More than 1,000 were out in Bartow as well.
Through 7 a.m., gusts of 47 mph had been reported at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport/Towers Field as well as 0.64 of an inch of rain.
At 8 this morning, a wind advisory kicks in through 11 tonight. Look for west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Saturday's forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. with a high of 79. Skies will clear by evening with a low of 41 but the winds will continue. Palm Sunday looks great: sunny and 71.