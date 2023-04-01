East Rome, especially near Highland Avenue and East Ninth Street, was hit hard by the burst of strong winds from Saturday morning's storms. Trees also were down in the Celanese/Riverside area.
At least nine reports of trees on houses in Floyd County, says Chris Fincher, deputy director of Emergency Management. Ten reports of trees on area roads, from East Rome and Callier Springs to the Shannon area.
One resident was trapped in her home near Flannery Street and has been rescued and referred to the American Red Cross, says Tim Herrington, Floyd's emergency management director. No injuries have been reported, he adds.
At 10:40 a.m., more than 2,800 customers were without power with most of those -- almost 2,100 -- coming from Floyd County. More than 1,000 were out in Bartow as well. At one point, outages were close to 3,800.
Through 7 a.m., gusts of 47 mph had been reported at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport/Towers Field as well as 0.64 of an inch of rain. A tornado watch for the area has been canceled. A wind advisory remains in place through 11 tonight with gusts to 40 mph.
Saturday's forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. with a high of 79. Skies will clear by evening with a low of 41 but the winds will continue. Palm Sunday looks great: sunny and 71.