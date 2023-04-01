eastrome1.jpg

East Rome, especially near Highland Avenue and East Ninth Street, was hit hard by the burst of strong winds from Saturday morning's storms. Trees also were down in the Celanese/Riverside area.

At least nine reports of trees on houses in Floyd County, says Chris Fincher, deputy director of Emergency Management. Ten reports of trees on area roads, from East Rome and Callier Springs to the Shannon area.

