Western parts of Chattooga and Floyd counties are under a flash flood warning through 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Flood warning up for Chattooga River until further notice. At 8:45 a.m. Sunday, the river stage was 12.3 feet. The forecast: The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 16.1 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. Flood stage is 14 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on March 19, 2021.
No issues reported in Floyd County through 10 a.m.
From radio station WZQZ 991. FM and 1180 AM:
Chattooga 911 is warning motorists not to travel in downtown Summerville this (Sunday) morning. Major flooding is taking place after 2-4 inches of rain fell overnight. According to 911 the intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 114 (the Lyerly Highway) is closed. The intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 48 (the Menlo Highway) is under water. The area should be avoided and is impassible. More rain is falling and 1-2 inches of rain is expected throughout the day today. Also, a downed tree is being reported on Highway 27 at Taylor’s Ridge in the southbound lane. The road was still open as of 8 AM, but motorists should use caution in the area.
The City of Summerville has issued a boil water order for Summerville water customers. This will include Menlo Water customers at this time as well since Menlo is being supplied by the City of Summerville Water Department. Boil water before using until further notice.
Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says the area around the jail and the courthouse is flooded. Motorists should avoid the area and NOT TRAVEL in Summerville this morning.
Area churches are canceling service this morning because of flooding, rain threat.