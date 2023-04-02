eastrome1.jpg

Clean up is continuing in East Rome, Celanese and other areas across Rome a day after strong winds from a morning storm system flattened dozens of trees. At least nine fell on homes and another on a business.

Power outages from the storm and a day of strong gusts at one time topped 5,200 customers across Northwest Georgia. That number was down to around 125 customers as of this morning.

