Clean up is continuing in East Rome, Celanese and other areas across Rome a day after strong winds from a morning storm system flattened dozens of trees. At least nine fell on homes and another on a business.
Power outages from the storm and a day of strong gusts at one time topped 5,200 customers across Northwest Georgia. That number was down to around 125 customers as of this morning.
Downed trees and power lines also were reported in Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties. No injuries were reported but one resident had to be helped from her home off Flannery while another had a close call in the Celanese community.
East Rome, especially near Highland Avenue and East Ninth Street, was hit hard by the burst of strong winds from Saturday morning's storms. Trees also were down in the Celanese/Riverside area.
At least nine reports of trees on houses were reported countywide as well as another on a Maple Avenue shop, says Chris Fincher, deputy director of Emergency Management. There were 16 reports of trees on roadways and 24 power lines taken down, he says.
An afternoon of high gusts -- as high as 40 mph between 4 and 5 p.m. -- is compounding the project.
One resident was trapped in her home near Flannery Street and has been rescued and referred to the American Red Cross, says Tim Herrington, Floyd's emergency management director. No injuries have been reported, he adds.
At 5:15 p.m., more than 5,200 customers were without power with most of those -- almost 2,213 -- coming from Floyd County. More than 1,700 were out in Gordon County, according to North Georgia EMC.
Gusts of 47 mph were reported at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport/Towers Field as the storms blew through, leaving about three quarters of an inch of rain. A tornado watch was canceled before 9 a.m. but a wind advisory remains in effect until 11 Saturday night.
The sun returned by midmorning with an afternoon high of 80 reported. Tonight, clearing skis with a low of 41. Palm Sunday looks great: sunny and 71.