We're awaiting the latest updates on the flooding in Chattooga County and parts of Floyd County. As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, some area roads remain closed because of high water. Authorities urge motorists to avoid those roads (list below).
In Chattooga County, relief efforts are beginning with water, meals and clothes for those in need.
We'll have updates throughout the day.
The latest:
A flood warning remains in effect until 9:30 a.m. Monday for Chattooga and parts of Floyd counties: The weather service reports "numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas...emergency management continues to report ongoing flooding across the warned area. Between 6 and 12 inches of rain fell on Sunday.
Rome rainfall at 3 inches: Between 12:01 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, Rome record 3.01 inches at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport/Towers Field in Armuchee.
A flood watch remains in effect through 8 p.m. Monday across Northwest Georgia.
State of emergency declared in Chattooga and Floyd counties by Gov. Brian Kemp because of flooding, heavy rain.
Floyd County impact
Roads closed or experiencing "high water" through Monday morning, per Floyd E-911
- Pinecrest @ Ann Dr
- 22 Wood Valley Terrace
- Garden Lakes at Fox Croft
- Bent Creek Dr
- Technology @ Berry Hill
- Billy Pyle @ Coker Dr
- Lyons Dr.
- Little Texas Valley at the iron bridge close to fire station 8
- 900 block of Texas Valley Rd
- Several driveways from 1700 to the 5000 block of Big Texas Valley washed out and impassable.
-Yarbrough Bend
-600 blk Haywood Valley- Tree and lines down
Chattooga County impact
From Chattooga County Emergency Management:
Pastor Sammy Barrett with North Summerville Baptist Church in Summerville has bottled water available for the City of Summerville residents who are without water. Their address is 119 Maplewood Drive, Summerville and the church volunteers are there now distributing water between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday. They also will be giving away clothes for those that need them.
Pastor Brandon Bishop, Central Avenue Baptist Church in Trion and Barry Peppers, Associational Missionary, have announced a water giveaway for Monday from noon until 5 p.m. Each family will receive two cases of water and a hot meal. The location is 14074 Highway 27, Trion. They also will have clean up kits available.
The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is coordinating with Chattooga Sheriff Mark Schrader and will have a better idea on immediate needs later today. We'll have updates from Sheriff Dave Roberson.
The Polk County Sheriff's office is collecting bottled water, cleaning supplies, trash bags and anything else you can think to give for the many families and businesses that are affected by the flooding in Chattooga County. Drop off begins at 8 a.m. Monday.
From WZQZ 99.1 FM and 1180 AM:
Schools: From Chattooga County Superintendent Jared Hosmer: After speaking with officials from the City of Summerville in charge of the water, there is a possibility schools may not have access to water this week. Updates due midday Monday.
Water ways
Flood warning for Armuchee Creek, Old Dalton Road, through 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. At 21.1 feet; flood stage is 19 feet. Minor flooding occurring; it should crest later today at 22.5 feet.
Flood warning up for Chattooga River until further notice. At 2:45 a.m. Monday, it was at 15.5 feet an falling; had risen to 16.8 feet. Flood stage is 14 feet. This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on March 19, 2021.