More rain on the way
National Weather Service radar

Monday afternoon updates:

  • Chattooga County Schools are closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of water supply issues from the flood's impact.
  • Because of flooding, Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Summerville will be closed until further notice. For non-life-threatening assistance, Harbin Clinic Immediate Care Rome is open daily from 7:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. If you have an emergent need, call 911 or go to the ER.
