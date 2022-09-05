Chattooga County Schools are closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of water supply issues from the flood's impact.
Because of flooding, Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Summerville will be closed until further notice. For non-life-threatening assistance, Harbin Clinic Immediate Care Rome is open daily from 7:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. If you have an emergent need, call 911 or go to the ER.
The latest:
A flood warning remains in effect until 3:45 p.m. Monday for Chattooga and parts of Gordon and Floyd counties.
Rome rainfall at 3 inches: Between 12:01 a.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. . Monday, Rome record 3.14 inches at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport/Towers Field in Armuchee.
A flood watch remains in effect through 8 p.m. Monday across Northwest Georgia.
State of emergency declared in Chattooga and Floyd counties by Gov. Brian Kemp because of flooding, heavy rain.
Floyd County impact
Roads closed or experiencing "high water" through Monday morning, per Floyd E-911
- Pinecrest @ Ann Dr
- 22 Wood Valley Terrace
- Garden Lakes at Fox Croft
- Bent Creek Dr
- Technology @ Berry Hill
- Billy Pyle @ Coker Dr
- Lyons Dr.
- Little Texas Valley at the iron bridge close to fire station 8
- 900 block of Texas Valley Rd
- Several driveways from 1700 to the 5000 block of Big Texas Valley washed out and impassable.
-Yarbrough Bend
-600 blk Haywood Valley- Tree and lines down
Chattooga County impact
From Chattooga County Schools Superintendent Jarod Hosmer:
“After speaking with officials from the City of Summerville in charge of the water Tuesday morning, I have been advised that we are looking at being without water until sometime later this week. Without water, we are unable to flush toilets, wash hands, drink from the fountains, or prepare lunches.
"Because of this situation, the Chattooga County School System will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
"We will continue to stay in contact with city officials as we move forward this week so that informed decisions can be made to best protect and serve our families.
"Please continue to check our website, social media and local news outlets for school updates concerning Thursday and Friday. Also, if any of our families need assistance during this trying time, please do not hesitate to contact a school system employee."
From the city of Summerville: We have bottled water available at this time. Turn on Cox St from W Washington St for pickup. Two cases per family.
From Chattooga County Emergency Management:
Pastor Sammy Barrett with North Summerville Baptist Church in Summerville has bottled water available for the City of Summerville residents who are without water. Their address is 119 Maplewood Drive, Summerville and the church volunteers are there now distributing water between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday. They also will be giving away clothes for those that need them.
Pastor Brandon Bishop, Central Avenue Baptist Church in Trion and Barry Peppers, Associational Missionary, have announced a water giveaway for Monday from noon until 5 p.m. Each family will receive two cases of water and a hot meal. The location is 14074 Highway 27, Trion. They also will have clean up kits available.
The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is coordinating with Chattooga Sheriff Mark Schrader and will have a better idea on immediate needs later today. We'll have updates from Sheriff Dave Roberson.
The Polk County Sheriff's office is collecting bottled water, cleaning supplies, trash bags and anything else you can think to give for the many families and businesses that are affected by the flooding in Chattooga County. Drop off begins at 8 a.m. Monday.
Water ways
Flood warning for Armuchee Creek, Old Dalton Road, through 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. At 21.1 feet; flood stage is 19 feet. Minor flooding occurring; it should crest later today at 22.5 feet.