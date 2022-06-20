Ware Mechanical weather: Your forecast in a sequence: 93, 98, 101 and 100 -- and those are afternoon highs this week, not the heat index. Jun 20, 2022 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THE LATEST90 degrees never felt as good as it did Sunday. Remember it because we're heading right back up to the triple digits.FORECAST:Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATED: 2 young Bartow men killed, 2 others hurt in driveway paving accident on Old Dalton RoadEast Rome Popeyes closes as truck strikes building, manager hopes to get drive-through service back soonUpdated: Paving accident in Armuchee kills Cartersville, Kingston men. Two others seriously injured.Around Town: Can't afford the gas to get to work? Try this. Another exit from the mall. The return of River Ratz. Dining 'the old Hawaiian way' coming soon.Industrial building damaged by large firePOLICE CALLS: 6/10-6/17/222 arrested on meth charge near Three Mile RoadRome school board announces 3 new assistant principals, Fricks promotionAround Town: Ledbetters, Charlie Williams tag-team 2 new projects and Rant of the Week: School security is a mustCOLUMN: Love thy neighbor Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Today's Weather Right Now 58° Clear Humidity: 84% Cloud Coverage: 23% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunrise: 06:28:42 AM Sunset: 08:55:37 PM Today Partly cloudy. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Tonight A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. Near record high temperatures. High 97F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG