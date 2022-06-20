THE LATEST

90 degrees never felt as good as it did Sunday. Remember it because we're heading right back up to the triple digits.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

 

