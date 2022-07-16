The latest:

Low to mid 90s now through the next weekend with some rain, especially Monday.

The forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 97. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

