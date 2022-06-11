Ware Mechanical weather week: Mid 80s today and then 92 to 97 well into next week. Jun 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OUTLOOKThe first day of summer is June 22 but it will feel like it all next week. FORECAST:Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRome man, Euharlee woman injured in U.S. 411 collision at Macedonia RoadPedestrian killed in early morning wreck on Turner McCall BoulevardRome Pride 2022 to feature march, comedy, drag, riverboat cruise, church serviceA new chapter: Pizza Farm business bustling after reopening in new location3 sentenced in robbery conspiracy that led to the shooting death of a 57-year-old Shannon womanCalhoun business owner covers Boys & Girls Club summer tuition for 28 kidsFunds stolen from Floyd County Schools in cyberattack, police investigatingRash of car break ins, thefts hit Stonebridge and Saddlebrook Downs neighborhoodsFX to film 'Kindred' TV series in the Cotton Block of Broad StreetRome man charged in Polk County high speed chase Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Today's Weather Right Now 61° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 97% Cloud Coverage: 46% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunrise: 06:27:54 AM Sunset: 08:52:39 PM Today A mix of clouds and sun. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG