The first day of summer is June 22 but it will feel like it all next week.  

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

