Saturday's high was 95; heat index hit 94.

High fire danger today because of low humidity.

Triple digits return midweek so enjoy today's break.

FORECAST:

Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Light north wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

