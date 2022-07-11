Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening across the forecast area this week. Isolated storms could become strong, capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. Heavy rainfall associated with these storms could also lead to localized flash flooding concerns.
The forecast:
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.