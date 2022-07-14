The latest:

The latest on our fluctuating forecasts -- now we're seeing low 90s into the weekend. That 80s flashback has been delayed.

The forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

 

