Ware Mechanical weather: Upon further review, the 90s are making a quick comeback through Saturday. Jul 14, 2022 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:The latest on our fluctuating forecasts -- now we're seeing low 90s into the weekend. That 80s flashback has been delayed.The forecast:Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending $16 million high-end RV park, cabins due in 2023 along Etowah River near Emerson. Rome High Principal Eric Holland released from his contract to pursue job with another school system. Silver Creek motorcyclist dies after colliding with car on Ga. 101. Around Town, demolition edition: Permits issued for The Varsity, River District demo and a new look for Alto Plaza Rome's school board goes behind closed doors for 70 minutes Monday in called meeting to discuss 'personnel' Today's Weather Right Now 72° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 92% Cloud Coverage: 55% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunrise: 06:39:05 AM Sunset: 08:53:21 PM Today Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High 94F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Feds break up Georgia prison drug ring Campaign finance agency dismisses Abrams violations, fines 30 candidates for missing or late information Georgia to receive limited monkeypox vaccine supply; new COVID variant rising State & Region Warnock leading Walker in fundraising Hice, Clyde demand UGA end support for pregnancy crisis center map Burt Jones far ahead of Charlie Bailey in fundraising for lieutenant governor