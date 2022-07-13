Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening across the forecast area this week. Isolated storms could become strong, capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. Heavy rainfall associated with these storms could also lead to localized flash flooding concerns.
The forecast:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.