Ware Mechanical weather: Triple-digit heat index in today's forecast. Rome's first day of school on Friday looks like low 90s, some rain. Jul 27, 2022

The latest:

The forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 100. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.