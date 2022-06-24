The latest:

Temperatures should begin a very gradual slide back to normal, hitting the upper 80s early next week.

  • June 23: Record 102 degrees. Actual: 100 degrees. Heat index: 102. 
  • June 24: Record 104 degrees. Forecast: 94.
  • Normal for this time of year: 88 degrees.
  • Source: The Weather Channel.

The forecast: 

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 99. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

