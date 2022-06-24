Ware Mechanical weather: Trickle down theory begins for afternoon highs -- 93 today, 89 by Tuesday (about normal). Jun 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Temperatures should begin a very gradual slide back to normal, hitting the upper 80s early next week.June 23: Record 102 degrees. Actual: 100 degrees. Heat index: 102. June 24: Record 104 degrees. Forecast: 93.Normal for this time of year: 88 degrees.Source: The Weather Channel.The forecast: Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph.Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesInvestigators seek cause of fatal fire: woman killed, 12-year-old flown to burn unitFX to film 'Kindred' TV series in the Cotton Block of Broad StreetFilming taking place in southbound lane of Broad Street's Cotton Block this weekJustin Ross Harris' murder conviction for infant hot car death overturned by high courtRome Pride 2022 kicks off Friday, features fun for the whole familyRome man sentenced to 49 years in prison in child cruelty, sexual assault caseEast Rome Popeyes closes as truck strikes building, manager hopes to get drive-through service back soonFirst Baptist Church of Rome welcomes Rev. David Brooks as senior pastorPOLICE CALLS: 6/10-6/17/22Local Kellogg expansion moves ahead as company announces split Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Today's Weather Right Now 69° Clear Humidity: 74% Cloud Coverage: 30% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunrise: 06:29:33 AM Sunset: 08:56:13 PM Today Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 94F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG