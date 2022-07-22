Ware Mechanical weather: Thermometer stuck in the 90s into the middle of next week. Jul 22, 2022 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:We just can't seem to shake these 90s, at least well into next week.The forecast:Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 101. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Around Town: Keep an eye on both sides of Turner McCall in East Rome. Now official: Our red-hot I-75 corridor Heritage Automotive Group sold to Shottenkirk, including Honda, Nissan, Hyundai franchises $16 million high-end RV park, cabins due in 2023 along Etowah River near Emerson. Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Georgia State Patrol: Pedestrian killed Monday night between Summerville, Trion Today's Weather Right Now 73° Humidity: 91% Cloud Coverage: 62% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 11 Sunrise: 06:44:27 AM Sunset: 08:49:17 PM Today Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Tonight A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 94F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Two Georgia highways chosen as corridors for EV charging stations PSC vote on Georgia Power energy plan a mixed bag for renewable power Georgia unemployment rate falls below 3% State & Region SK Battery America stepping up to hire Georgia veterans Federal court upholds Georgia “heartbeat” abortion law Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury