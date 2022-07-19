More than a third of an inch of rain overnight with more under way this morning. Storms could continue until midday.
Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are possible today across portions of north and central Georgia. Some storms could become strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall as the main threats.
The forecast:
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between noon and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 104. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.