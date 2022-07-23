The latest:

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening across much of the forecast area into next week. Some storms each day could become strong capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall, however no widespread severe threat is anticipated.

