Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening across much of the forecast area into next week. Some storms each day could become strong capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall, however no widespread severe threat is anticipated.
The forecast:
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 101. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.