Another heat advisory is in effect today from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. The forecast high is 99 which would tie the record set on June 15. Today's heat index could top 107 degrees.
Tuesday's high was 94 degrees; the record is 99 degrees set on June 14, 2016. Tuesday's heat index was 97 and heat index 105.
PRECAUTIONS
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
FORECAST:
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.