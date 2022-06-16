Heat advisory, day three. Hours: 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Daytime heat index values ranging from greater than 100 to near 110 degrees are expected for much of north and central Georgia through Friday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday, primarily during the afternoon and evening, and isolated thunderstorms will then be possible on Friday. Isolated strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.
Wednesday's numbers: Record-tying 99 degrees (set in 1943); heat index maxed out at 109.
Today's record: 98 degrees.
SHELTER FROM THE HEAT
Gordon County Emergency Management has reached out to partner with our local communities and their leaders to offer cooling stations to those who may need somewhere to go to get out of the heat and cool down. These locations are listed below with days and hours of operation:
Gordon County Parks and Recreation Department (Sonoraville). 7494 Fairmount Highway SE Calhoun. Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Fairmount City Hall, 2661 Highway 411 SE. Hours: Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Plainville City Hall and Library, 110 Earl Street SW . Hours: Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Resaca Town Hall and Gym, 330 Walker St. NW. Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
FORECAST:
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.