Some 545 Georgia Power customers, most living off Old Dalton Road in Armuchee, were without power early Sunday.
Power crews hoped to have service restored by 6:15 a.m. and have made progress. Outages were down to 411 customers at 6 a.m.
Several other areas in Floyd, Bartow, Chattooga and Polk counties were without service -- including one area Atrium Health Floyd -- as well early Sunday.
The outages follow a stormy night that, at one point, had Cave Spring and southwest Floyd County as well as areas across the Polk County line under a flash flood warning. It expired at 1 a.m.
Cave Spring Police and the Polk County Police Department both posted Facebook notes about standing water and the potential for further flooding.
Today's rainfall is predicted to be light, perhaps no more than a tenth of an inch but higher around any storms.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
