Storm threat today on top of a high of 95 and heat index of 107.
A more widespread severe threat exists today with storms potentially developing into a more organized cluster or line with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Otherwise, some storms each day could become strong to severe capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.
The forecast:
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 107. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.
