The latest:

Another heat advisory today, noon until 7 p.m. Heat index could hit 108.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Thursday's high was 98 with a heat index of 103.

The forecast:

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 108. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

