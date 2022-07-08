Ware Mechanical weather: 'Normal' (high of 88) due Sunday but today: 96 with a heat index of 108. Jul 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Another heat advisory today, noon until 7 p.m. Heat index could hit 108.Scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.Thursday's high was 98 with a heat index of 103.The forecast:Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 108. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Floyd Police: Three men shot at Lock and Dam park, one hospitalized; search continues for suspect. Cedartown man dies following motorcycle wreck in Collard Valley community Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Plus: One dead in Bartow County, 17 statewide over Independence Day holiday; 4 charged with boating under the influence on Allatoona. Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Today's Weather Right Now 73° Clear Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 41% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 11 Sunrise: 06:35:38 AM Sunset: 08:55:33 PM Today Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 95F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Atlanta airport’s Concourse D slated for upgrades Stonehenge-like Georgia Guidestones monument destroyed following explosion Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor joins Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities State & Region Department of Labor class action lawsuit in limbo U.S. Senate challenger Walker launches first general election ad Trump lawyers, Lindsey Graham subpoenaed in Fulton grand jury probe