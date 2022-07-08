Additional Heat Advisories could be warranted across portions of the area Friday and Saturday.
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.
Thursday's high was 97 with a heat index of 103.
The forecast:
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 107. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. High near 93. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.