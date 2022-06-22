Tuesday's high reached 97 degrees, well below the record of 103 set in 1933.
Tracking our local records:
June 22: 102 degrees. Forecast: 100.
June 23: 102 degrees. Forecast: 98.
June 24: 104 degrees. Forecast: 97.
Normal for this time of year: 88 degrees.
Source: The Weather Channel.
Another Code Orange air quality alert for Bartow, metro Atlanta today: The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for Wednesday June 22.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest
Forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Light north wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.