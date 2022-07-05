THE LATEST

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong with gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

FORECAST:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 99. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

 

