Ware Mechanical weather: No break in the heat at least through Sunday. Today: High of 94, heat index of 99. Jul 5, 2022 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THE LATESTScattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong with gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.FORECAST:Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 99. South wind around 5 mph.Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Floyd Police: Three men shot at Lock and Dam park, one hospitalized; search continues for suspect. Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Plus: One dead in Bartow County, 17 statewide over Independence Day holiday; 4 charged with boating under the influence on Allatoona. Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. 'It's just really been a blessing': New Foundations program manager finds her reward in helping others Today's Weather Right Now 76° Humidity: 90% Cloud Coverage: 47% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunrise: 06:33:55 AM Sunset: 08:56:05 PM Today Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Tonight A few clouds from time to time. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region New mental health law takes effect Kemp extends Georgia gas tax break New census data shows how Georgia changed from 2020 to 2021 State & Region Kemp allies go after Abrams as anti-police Georgia Power to recycle coal ash from Plant Bowen New law set to bring delivery robots to Georgia