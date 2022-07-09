Rough night for power customers in Chattooga, Gordon and parts of Bartow. As of 5:35 a.m., Gordon County is still reporting nearly 800 outages for North Georgia EMC customers and 566 outages for Georgia Power customers; 21 others in Bartow County. Around three dozen without service in Chattooga County as well.
The latest:
Heat Index values up to 105 will be possible again on Saturday before less extreme conditions settle in next week.
Friday's high was 99 degrees with a heat index of 107.
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.
The forecast:
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.