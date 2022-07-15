Scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening across much of the forecast area this week. Isolated storms could become strong, capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. Heavy rainfall associated with these storms could also lead to localized flash flooding.
The forecast:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 97. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.