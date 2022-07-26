Ware Mechanical weather: Low to mid 90s as the week progresses; maybe a third of an inch of rain today. Jul 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:About a third of an inch of rain possible mostly after lunch into the afternoon.The forecast:Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.Friday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Around Town: Business is blooming along the Etowah River strip, 3,000 in downtown Rome for concert tonight? Around Town: Keep an eye on both sides of Turner McCall in East Rome. Now official: Our red-hot I-75 corridor Demo for Rome Varsity expected to start soon, plans approved but no ground broken yet on Cartersville's Varsity restaurant. Heritage Automotive Group sold to Shottenkirk, including Honda, Nissan, Hyundai franchises Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Today's Weather Right Now 74° Clear Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 50% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunrise: 06:47:12 AM Sunset: 08:46:32 PM Today Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Mental health policy priorities focus on access, workforce, early intervention Fulton DA disqualified from investigating Burt Jones in 2020 election probe Review finds Georgia film tax credit has improved oversight State & Region New education laws set stage for contentious start to school year Rising prices prompt Georgia DOT to reject 12 project bids Georgia students show progress in Milestones tests