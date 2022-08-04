Ware Mechanical weather: Low 90s, low chance of rain today through Sunday. Aug 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:HThe forecast:Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Trion woman identified as driver killed in Tuesday afternoon collision; fourth fatality on Rome/Floyd roads in 17 days Around Town: Convenience store and more in West Rome? Ball cup is out of this world. Something smelly (and welcome) in Bartow. The DeSoto, Celanese and former Toys R Us all have cameos in the just-released teaser trailer for 'Spirit Halloween: The Movie' Rome High student brings gun to campus; no students or staff were threatened. Police say gun was stolen in Alabama. Lottery aftermath: Ticket sold in Cartersville worth $20,000; another sold in Rockmart gets $10,000. Today's Weather Right Now 70° Clear Humidity: 96% Cloud Coverage: 36% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 11 Sunrise: 06:53:47 AM Sunset: 08:38:59 PM Today Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds light and variable. Tonight A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Fuel prices driving up school busing costs in Georgia – but new technologies offer savings Plant Vogtle expansion clears key hurdle Walker accepts debate with Warnock before live audience in Savannah State & Region Kemp extends suspension of state gasoline sales tax for third time Georgia Department of Revenue issues tax guidance on new personhood definition Georgia ethics panel moves ahead with full hearing on group linked to Stacey Abrams