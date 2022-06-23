June 22: 102 degrees. Actual: 100 / heat index: 103.
June 23: 102 degrees. Forecast: 98.
June 24: 104 degrees. Forecast: 97.
Normal for this time of year: 88 degrees.
Source: The Weather Channel.
FORECAST:
Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 101. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 101. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.