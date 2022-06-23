THE LATEST

Tracking our local records:

  • June 22: 102 degrees. Actual: 100 / heat index: 103.
  • June 23: 102 degrees. Forecast: 98.
  • June 24: 104 degrees. Forecast: 97.
  • Normal for this time of year: 88 degrees.
  • Source: The Weather Channel.

FORECAST:

Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 101. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 101. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

 

