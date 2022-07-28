The latest:
Heat indices over 100 degrees will remain possible each afternoon now through next Tuesday.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening across much of the forecast area through Tuesday. A few storms each day could become strong, capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. No widespread severe threat is anticipated at this time.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 101. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
