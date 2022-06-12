There is potential for afternoon heat index values to be in excessof 100 in portions of north and central Georgia from Monday through Saturday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible each day from Monday through Thursday, primarily during the afternoon and evening. Isolated thunderstorms will then be possible mainly in central Georgia on Friday and Saturday.
Best defense: Dress lightly; limit outdoor activities during the warmest parts of the day; drink plenty of water.
FORECAST:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.