Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening across much of the forecast area into next week. Some storms each day could become strong capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall, however no widespread severe threat is anticipated.
The forecast:
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 98. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.