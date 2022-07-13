Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening across the forecast area this week. Isolated storms could become strong, capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. Heavy rainfall associated with these storms could also lead to localized flash flooding concerns.
The forecast:
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.