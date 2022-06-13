There is potential for afternoon heat index values to be in excess of 100 in portions of north and central Georgia from Monday through Saturday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible each day from Monday through Thursday, primarily during the afternoon and evening. Isolated thunderstorms will then be possible mainly in central Georgia on Friday and Saturday.
FORECAST:
Monday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.