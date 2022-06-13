Heat advisory from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday for Northwest Georgia. The weather service expects we'll see heat index readings of 105 to 110 degrees in some areas.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, the heat index was 102 with a high of 94.
FORECAST:
Today: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 108. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.