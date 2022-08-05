Ware Mechanical weather: Heat index could hit 100 today -- but maybe a little break by Monday. Aug 5, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest:Hot with a little rain through Sunday; a tad cooler on Monday.The forecast:Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind around 5 mph.Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Trion woman identified as driver killed in Tuesday afternoon collision; fourth fatality on Rome/Floyd roads in 17 days Rome High student brings gun to campus; no students or staff were threatened. Police say gun was stolen in Alabama. The DeSoto, Celanese and former Toys R Us all have cameos in the just-released teaser trailer for 'Spirit Halloween: The Movie' Lottery aftermath: Ticket sold in Cartersville worth $20,000; another sold in Rockmart gets $10,000. After 2nd gun found at Rome High, city schools closed Friday to review safety protocols Today's Weather Right Now 73° Clear Humidity: 91% Cloud Coverage: 51% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunrise: 06:54:24 AM Sunset: 08:37:55 PM Today Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Senate study committee looks at how to fix homelessness Fuel prices driving up school busing costs in Georgia – but new technologies offer savings Former state senator appointed to Statewide Business Court bench State & Region Plant Vogtle expansion clears key hurdle Walker accepts debate with Warnock before live audience in Savannah Kemp extends suspension of state gasoline sales tax for third time