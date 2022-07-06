Heat advisory for Northwest Georgia with a heat index of 105 to 107 degrees expected.
WHEN...From noon today to 8 this evening.
IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Forecast:
Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%.