The latest:
Heat advisory today, noon until 7 p.m. Heat index could range from 105 to 109 degrees.
From the weather service: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Also: Scattered thunderstorms will be possible today into tonight across north and central Georgia. Some strong to isolated severe storms are possible with the primary hazards of damaging wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and frequent lightning.
Wednesday's high was 99 (record is 102) with a maximum heat index of 105.
The forecast:
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. High near 93. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.